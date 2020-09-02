SARASOTA — The seasonal flu vaccine will be available soon and it’s more important than ever that people get one, according to Dr. Manuel Gordillo.
“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is already saying this could be one of the worst falls in history if precautions are not taken, and if we do not vaccinate things can be even worse,” he said in a video interview posted to the website of Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he’s the director of Infection Prevention and Control.
Coronaviruses tend to occur more in the fall and the winter, he said. If the pattern, holds it could overlap with the seasonal flu.
That makes being inoculated against the flu “critical,” Gordillo said.
In the southern hemisphere, where winter is ending, countries that are more strictly enforcing health protocols have seen few respiratory illnesses, he said.
The best-case scenario for a COVID-19 vaccine is availability early next year, he said, but initially it likely will be available only to people at high risk of encountering the virus, such as medical personnel and EMTs.
Virtually everyone can — and should — get a flu vaccine in the next two months, he said.
The only age exclusion, he said, is children under 2 and the only health exclusion is being allergic to the vaccine.
There’s no evidence that getting the vaccine could increase someone’s risk of getting COVID-19, he said.
“That’s a myth that’s been created by nonscientists that have had this idea for years,” he said.
A vaccine boosts, not weakens, the immune system, the body’s natural defense against disease, Gordillo said.
The federal government is hoping for a 15% increase in people getting a flu shot this year, he said.
Young adults and middle-aged people in particular are being targeted, he said, because children and older people see their doctor more frequently and are more likely to get a shot.
“It’s very, very important this year,” he said.
Because COVID-19 got to the U.S. as the seasonal flu was tapering off, there were few cases to study involving someone who contracted both, he said. Doctors are concerned that the viruses might “act in synergy … in a bad way,” he said.
Both can be deadly, he said, but COVID-19 is up to 10 times deadlier than the flu.
The immediate challenge, he said, is the reopening of schools, with parents feeling “distress and anxiety” as their children return to in-person instruction.
Schools have undergone renovations to improve social distancing and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
“We as a society need to make this work and the only way to make this work is by reducing the transmission in the community,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.