SARASOTA — Dr. Manuel Gordillo wasn't surprised that the coronavirus appeared in Sarasota County.
It was just a matter of time, he said.
He thought it would be a matter of more time, however.
It was apparent in early January, 2020, that there was a significant public health issue in Wuhan, China, he said. Then the entire city — population 11 million — was put in quarantine and "everybody said, 'Whoa, there's something going on here.'"
That "something" was an outbreak of a new, rapidly spreading respiratory virus of unknown origin.
"There is no way you can stop a respiratory virus from starting to spread," he said, and China was full of tourists who could take it with them when they went home.
Still, Gordillo was shocked it got here as quickly as it did, and that it appeared in someone who hadn't even left the country, let alone been to Wuhan.
Test results confirmed the coronavirus Feb. 29 in a patient with no history of travel to anywhere the virus had been detected. It was the first case in the state and only the second in the country in someone who hadn't traveled.
It likely was still travel-related, though, Gordillo believes.
Key West
The patient, a Manatee County resident, had been hospitalized for a week with pneumonia-like symptoms that couldn't be pinned down despite multiple tests.
Brought in to consult on the case, Gordillo considered him a candidate for a COVID-19 test, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had only authorized them for people who had traveled to place where the coronavirus was present, or who were in contact with people who had.
Later in the day that Gordillo examined the man, the CDC OK'd testing for anyone with his symptoms. He was tested Feb. 26 and the samples were sent to a state lab for analysis.
Because the man hadn't traveled, Gordillo wasn't expecting the results to be positive. But they were.
Later, he learned the man had recently visited Key West — where he had been exposed to cruise passengers from Italy, a coronavirus hotspot.
Gordillo knew than that he needed to be on the lookout for the possibility of COVID-19 in far more people than just those who had recently traveled out of the country.
Devastating and widespread
Over the last few decades, infectious-disease specialists have dealt with diseases more deadly than COVID-19 but not as widespread, he said, or ones such as HIV, which became widespread geographically over a period of years.
"I don't think in anyone's wildest dreams we thought we were going to have the opportunity to live through something so devastating and something so widespread and life-changing as this epidemic has been," he said.
"Nobody is really prepared for something like this. Nobody in the world was prepared."
Learning about it was hampered by the fact that it was brand new, Gordillo said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is usually the go-to agency for information, but it was playing catch-up.
The World Health Organization was more up-to-date, but the U.S. had pulled out of it. All that was available to U.S. doctors was what was on the WHO website, he said.
A valuable source of information turned out to be the public in infected areas, he said — people reporting what they were seeing in real time.
Exponential growth
It was about two weeks after the case at Doctors Hospital that SMH saw its first case, he said. The trickle started with a few cases from east Manatee County, then a few from Longboat Key.
After that, he said, "it became rapid, exponential growth."
Through Monday, more than 2,100 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where Gordillo is director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, and 219 had died.
"We thought we were prepared when we were not," he said.
The logistics of managing beds when there were dozens of infected patients needed to be worked out, he said. Personal protective equipment became "a huge issue."
At the outset, therapy for COVID-19 patients consisted of whatever worked on respiratory illnesses. SMH was able to participate in clinical trials of medications and therapies that are now standard treatment, including remdesivir and convalescent plasma.
It's the vaccines, however, that are the game changers, Gordillo said.
Infectious-disease specialists are always worried about the recurrence of an illness that seemed to be under control, but now "we have a great vaccine," he said.
As of the past weekend there are actually three approved for emergency use: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the newest arrival.
He didn't expect they could be developed so quickly, and the companies working on them probably didn't either, he said.
Now it's just a matter of deploying them "fast and wide," he said, in the drive to herd immunity.
Reaching it will require 70%-80% of the population to acquire antibodies. It's still a long way off, he said, with only about 10% of the population vaccinated so far and another 20% immune to some degree from having had COVID-19.
He estimates there's about a 5% chance that the COVID-19 variants will "escape" the vaccines. The risk is greater earlier in a pandemic, when few people have been vaccinated, he said.
Even if they've been vaccinated, people need to continue to observe the public health protocols put in place a year ago, he said.
"We can see that just mask use and social distancing has resulted in nearly the disappearance of flu and many other respiratory viruses," Gordillo said.
At herd immunity, he said, COVID-19 will only appear in isolated outbreaks that can be contained and will send few people to the hospital and claim few lives.
"We still have a ways to go," he said.
