VENICE — On April 6, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, it had 51.
Dr. Kirk Voelker, critical care pulmonologist and medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Clinical Research Center, said the increase is "concerning," but he doesn't necessarily see a trend.
Based on the timing, the higher number of hospitalizations "may be a little bit of a reaction to spring break," he said.
Hospitalizations lag behind increases in case positivity.
"Spring break tested the system a little bit," he said.
Still, the increase is evidence.
"We are not through with COVID yet," he said.
That's clear from both state and local statistics.
Since a spike to more than 9,000 cases Monday — a two-month high — the state has reported totals of 6,673, 6,727 and 7,276 cases the last three days.
The positivity rate Friday was 6.83%, making three straight weeks of rates of 6% or higher, including eight days over 7% and one over 8%.
Only 39 deaths were reported Wednesday, but there were 71 on Thursday and 93 on Friday.
Sarasota County reported 124 new cases Friday, the fourth straight day over 100 and eighth day out of the last 10.
The 4.84 positivity rate reported Thursday was the first time in 12 days it was under 5%. Friday's 5.40% was the second-lowest in eight days.
Only one death was reported since Tuesday, however.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has not seen its COVID-19 patient numbers increase, reporting six on Friday. But 3,263 people were hospitalized with the illness statewide Friday, with 59 of them in the county, up from 49 Wednesday.
The Sarasota County School District didn't see a surge in cases this week, with 15 staff and 85 students in isolation Friday. Nor was there an increase in staff directed to quarantine, with 25 reported Friday.
But the number of students directed to isolate jumped from 370 on Wednesday to 654 on Friday, a 77% increase.
J&J still on hold
A pause on the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains in place after a federal panel decided it needed more information to evaluate whether there's a connection to cases of rare blood clots in six women.
The hold will continue for at least another week, until the panel reconvenes.
The women were between the ages of 18 and 48 and their symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to CDC.org.
These are the only reports of blood clots that may be related to the J&J vaccine, of which nearly 7 million doses have been administered. There are no similar reports regarding either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines out of more than 180 million doses, the website states.
Although the risk of blood clots, if associated with the vaccine, appears to be extremely low, people who received it are advised to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any of these symptoms:
• Severe headache
• Backache
• New neurologic symptoms
• Severe abdominal pain
• Shortness of breath
• Leg swelling
• Tiny red spots on the skin
• New or easy bruising
