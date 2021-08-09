A nurse ties off her second mask before gloving up to enter a COVID-19 patient’s room at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. Due to the local surge in COVID-19 cases, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is eliminating most visitation and delaying surgeries that will require an overnight stay if they can safely be postponed.
SARASOTA — Due to the local surge in COVID-19 cases, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is eliminating most visitation and delaying surgeries that will require an overnight stay if they can safely be postponed.
Effective immediately, a Monday news release states, no visitors will be permitted in inpatient units, with exceptions considered for end-of-life situations and behavioral health units.
Exceptions must be approved by the administrator on call or administration, it states. Even then, only a patient’s attorney of record, a state or federal representative on official duty, and end-of-life situation visitors would be allowed.
Patients in the emergency room or who are having outpatient surgery or another outpatient procedure requiring sedation are allowed one visitor.
Visitors must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a hospitalized child, the release states.
Inpatient hospital surgeries that require an overnight stay will be postponed beginning Tuesday, though surgeries that cannot safely be delayed will proceed as scheduled.
Same-day elective surgeries will also continue, the release states.
"This will continue until the current COVID-19 surge subsides," it states.
