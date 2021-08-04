Doctors: Send kids to school in masks

SARASOTA — As schools prepare to reopen, Florida is reporting record numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations daily, with cases and admissions among children rising as well.
In a video interview Wednesday, Dr. Jessie Hoang, a pediatric hospitalist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, said that diagnoses of children with COVID-19 at All Childrens Hospital in St. Petersburg went from 12 in June to 181 in July.
Children as young as newborns have tested positive, she said.
Most of the children didn't need to be admitted, but some were to get supplemental oxygen or IV fluids, she said.
There have also been cases of COVID-19-related encephalitis and pneumonia, she said, as well as multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that sets in two to six weeks later in previously healthy kids.
There were four children in the All Childrens ICU on Wednesday, she said.
Sarasota Memorial has only had to admit two children under age 12 recently, Hoang said, but others could still be at risk of "long haul" COVID-19, which affects 4.4% of infected children, according to a recent study published in The Lancet, a British medical journal.
This is the environment in which Sarasota County public schools open Aug. 10 — with masks only optional and remote learning not offered.
Under those circumstances, Hoang and Dr. Manuel Gordillo say, parents should get eligible children vaccinated and send all of their students to school with masks regardless of their vaccination status.
The Pfizer vaccine is available for everyone age 12 and older.
“This vaccine in particular is one of our best,” Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist at Sarasota Memorial, wrote on its Healthe-Matters blog. “It’s extremely safe and extremely effective,” even against the Delta variant that has rapidly become the dominant strain in the country.
Parents need to be clear on what vaccination can and can't do, Hoang said.
"It won't put your child in a bubble," she said. "But what it will do is reduce the chance of that child having severe illness symptoms, hospitalization and possibly death. The benefits far outweigh the risk."
Hoang said the vaccine has been associated with mild cases of myocarditis — heart inflammation — and pericarditis — inflammation of the membrane around the heart — in children, but they are exceedingly rare and have resolved with minimal medical intervention.
The risk is much less than COVID-19 poses, she said.
"You just don't want to take your chances with the COVID-19 virus and its effects on the heart," she said.
Masks provide an added, necessary layer of protection, Gordillo said.
“Right now, the virus has the upper hand, and we're in the middle of a surge,” he said. “In fact, we're seeing so much exponential growth in COVID-19 cases that I advocate for everyone to wear a mask indoors in public places, even those who are vaccinated.”
His advice is in line with the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the agency lacks the authority to make it a mandate.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last week threatening state school districts with a loss of funding if they implement a mask mandate, and permitting parents to ignore any mandate that might still get enacted.
The Sarasota County School Board had already decided it wouldn't require masks in school this year, as it did last year.
That means parents need to take charge, Hoang said: Send their children in with masks and keep them home if they don't feel well.
They'll be safest in a day care setting if all the employees are vaccinated and wear a mask, particularly around children under 2, who shouldn't wear one, she said.
That will help reduce the spread of other respiratory illnesses as well. Some of them made an early appearance after masking guidance was relaxed, she said.
"My advice would be to just be more conservative than ever, and if your child isn't acting quite right, or has an elevated temperature, or you have any concern at all, just to keep them home and consider getting them tested," she said.
"The public is "at the wheel" for how the cold, flu and COVID-19 season go this year, she said.
"We can all work together in this to make this a good fall and winter … or end up having one where we're seeing multiple viruses circulating at once," she said.
