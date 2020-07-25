SARASOTA — Two doctors at the forefront of treating COVID-19 patients in Sarasota County have a recommendation for the Venice City Council when it considers a mask ordinance next week: Adopt it.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control, and Dr. Kirk Voelker, medical director of SMH Clinical Research, spoke Friday.
While they are seeing a change in behavior they find encouraging, including fewer large gatherings, they said a mandate is necessary to enforce the message that masks need to be worn.
“I think the public is receptive to the message when the message is conveyed the right way,” Gordillo said.
A Quinnipiac University Poll released Thursday agrees, reporting that 79% of Florida voters support a mask order.
It would be better if the order came from the governor, he said, but “if they (the Council) can move forward with this ordinance, that would be awesome for the hospital and the public.”
Voelker was more blunt.
“It’s time to stop debating,” he said.
There’s virtually no medical reason to be worried about wearing a mask, he said. People breathe fresh air in through a mask and are equally able to exhale carbon dioxide unless they’re wearing “an incredibly inefficient mask,” he said.
Downturn
As the state continues to register more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on average per day, and the rate of positive tests remains in double digits, SMH has seen a downturn in its census — 116 patients Friday, compared to 130 on Wednesday — and rate of positive tests.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported eight COVID-19 patients Friday but also had nine employees who had tested positive.
The seven-day positivity rate at SMH is 7.9%, down from 11.3% on July 17, according to its website.
The change is real, Gordillo said, and should be reflected in a reduction in hospitalizations in about two weeks and mortalities two weeks after that.
The potential wild card is admissions from long-term care facilities have risen again and those patients have higher mortality, he said.
The hospital had 50 patient deaths as of Friday, an increase of about 10 since the beginning of the month after the number had remained largely flat.
Voelker said there were 24 COVID-19 patients in the ICU on Friday, with about 80% of them on respirators.
Treatment, prevention
Convalescent plasma is still in short supply, Voelker said, but the hospital is scheduled to get a shipment from the state of the antiviral drug Remdesivir every Monday, though it’s not known how many doses will come in.
There’s enough on hand to treat about 33 patients, Gordillo said.
SMH is exploring the possibility of participating in clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said. Several are about to go to stage 3, in which the vaccine is administered to people in a community to test whether it’s effective.
The pace of vaccine development has been “nothing short of breath-taking,” he said, achieving in about six months the amount of progress that normally takes about six years.
“There are many very promising vaccines out there,” he said.
Two things need to happen in the meantime, he said.
The state needs to do more testing and improve the “horrible” turnaround time on tests that has people waiting up to 14 days for results.
“There’s nothing you can do when you get the results two weeks later,” he said.
Then, when the virus is more under control, contact tracing should be increased, he said.
Following up on people with whom someone infected with COVID-19 has had contact has been a key element in the fight against the disease in other parts of the world.
“This thing is evolving rapidly, but we’re learning rapidly,” Voelker said.
The city’s proposed mask ordinance will be considered at a special meeting set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
