VENICE — Eric Robinson, whose fundraising prowess has made him the treasurer of numerous political campaigns, is under investigation for "potential election criminal misconduct," according to an executive order signed Sept. 22 by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The matter came to the governor's attention because State Attorney Ed Brodsky disqualified himself from the investigation "to avoid a conflict of interest or any appearance of impropriety," and asked it be assigned to another state attorney, the order states.
Robinson is Brodsky's treasurer in his re-election campaign and is also employed by him "in a professional capacity," according to the order.
Betsy Young, Brodsky's opponent, called on him in a news release to remove Robinson as his treasurer and disclose his position with the office.
Brodsky didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Robinson is a CPA with a practice in Venice. He's also a member of the Sarasota County School Board, though he lost his bid for re-election in August.
He said Monday afternoon he was unaware of the investigation, which DeSantis assigned to 13th Circuit State Attorney Andrew Warren, of Hillsborough County.
"I have had so many complaints filed against me," Robinson said. "And every single one of them has been dismissed."
Most recently, the Florida Elections Commission ruled in August that a Robinson political action committee had not violated a law banning partisan campaigning for the Sarasota City Commission.
All the prior complaints were also matters before the commission, he said, adding that he's never had a criminal complaint.
Robinson said he's the victim of attempted character assassination.
"It's disappointing that people are using complaints for political purposes," he said. "This is clearly politics at its worst."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.