TAMPA — The Greater Venice Florida Dog Club and Sarasota Kennel Club are teaming up with St. Petersburg Fanciers Association Inc. for the Sunshine State Cluster Dog Show that starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
The event runs from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa.
“This event is great for the whole family with a small admission fee,” it said in a news release.
Those attending can watch the judging of breeds daily along with the daily “dock diving” water skills competition. Every day, there will be Trick Dog competitions along with AKC FAST Coursing Ability Tests, where canines will “race against the clock as they chase a lure that simulates the unpredictability of chasing live prey.”
Every day will include the National Owner-Handled series competition; kids as young as 5 learning the sport in Pee Wee competition and dogs under 6 months take part in an AKC-Sanctioned Puppy competition.
Dogs that are not in competitions are not allowed at the grounds, it noted, although there are opportunities for dogs to take part in some challenges and games.
Admission is $8 for a parking fee.
The full details on the events are online at http://www.onofrio.com/plist/xpet1pl.pdf
It will also keep COVID-19 precautions in place with masks worn for participants and social distanced practiced.
