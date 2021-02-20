Dog-gone good

VENICE — If dogs are man’s best friend, Brohard Paw Park is dogs’ best beach.
The city of Venice announced the website www.oyster.com has named Brohard Paw Park as the No. 1 Best Dog-Friendly Beach in Florida in a recent ranking.
Sometimes, dozens of puppies and dogs — along with their owners — enjoy the sands and surf of the Gulf of Mexico at the park located at 1600 Harbor Drive South in Venice.
“The beach features a fenced area for off-leash play, water fountains and showers for both humans and dogs, and picnic tables for a lovely afternoon meal,” the website said.
The list also includes dog parks in Fort Myers, Tampa and Fort DeSoto Park Beach — Tierra Verde, all in the Top 5.
The dog park was one of the reasons Mike and Delana Jonas moved from New York to Venice.
On Friday, they were throwing a flying disc along the sand and into the Gulf of Mexico with their dog, Faith.
“We’re here at least every other day,” Mike Jonas said.
Oyster.com is primarily a website for hotels.
