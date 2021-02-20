You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Dog-gone good

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

VENICE — If dogs are man’s best friend, Brohard Paw Park is dogs’ best beach.

The city of Venice announced the website www.oyster.com has named Brohard Paw Park as the No. 1 Best Dog-Friendly Beach in Florida in a recent ranking.

Sometimes, dozens of puppies and dogs — along with their owners — enjoy the sands and surf of the Gulf of Mexico at the park located at 1600 Harbor Drive South in Venice.

“The beach features a fenced area for off-leash play, water fountains and showers for both humans and dogs, and picnic tables for a lovely afternoon meal,” the website said.

The list also includes dog parks in Fort Myers, Tampa and Fort DeSoto Park Beach — Tierra Verde, all in the Top 5.


The dog park was one of the reasons Mike and Delana Jonas moved from New York to Venice.

On Friday, they were throwing a flying disc along the sand and into the Gulf of Mexico with their dog, Faith.

“We’re here at least every other day,” Mike Jonas said.

Oyster.com is primarily a website for hotels.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments