VENICE — Born in Berlin, Germany, in 1934, Wally Stanton and her parents soon felt the deprivation of the war years as they struggled to make ends meet.
Named “Waltraut,” after one of the German Valkyries, Waltraut (Wally) Kleiber would live up to the meaning of “a strong, powerful, ruler” in the many years to come.
Telling her story so many years later from her new home in Venice, Stanton displays an inordinate memory of names, dates, places, and events — all of which have shaped her life as a German war bride — in a post World War II American society where Germans were not always accepted.
After the war in East Berlin, she became acquainted with a young American soldier, who advised her on their first outing: “Hab keine angst,” which meant “Don’t be afraid” as they courted on the post-war streets of East Berlin.
Taking this as her mantra for the remainder of her life, Wally accepted his proposal, moved to the United States — where she knew no one — married Owen Stanton, and raised a daughter and son — often under trying circumstances.
Stanton eulogizes her mother, Rosa Kleiber, whom she dubs “the most courageous woman I have ever known” as she scoured the German countryside outside Berlin to barter for food for her family and cleaned stores and homes for pocket money.
Her father was in the German Army and then was imprisoned for three years by the Russians at the end of the war — returning bloated after surviving only on “boiled fish heads, cabbage soup, and a daily slice of bread.”
Stanton says her parents’ “can-do” attitude taught her to “keep going in adversity, overcome fear, take risks, and enjoy life to the fullest.” It is this perseverance she admits that has kept her going through all the adversity of her early years — as well as the death of two husbands and a third close companion — all of whom left her much too soon.
Soon after her first marriage, she had two children, Shirley and Dave, who have remained a constant part of her life. Begging for stories of her own childhood, they encouraged her to remember early events — many of which were painful to recall — and to eventually write them down in her memoir — realizing correctly that few Americans today know the pain and deprivation the German people suffered under first the Nazi rule and then the Russian occupation in East Berlin.
Filled with many treasured photos of a life both in Germany and in the post-war United States, her book “Don’t Be Afraid” is a treasure chest of memories of times and places long-forgotten.
A china cabinet filled with treasured Dresden figures, Hummel statues, and porcelain tea pots Stanton was able to bring back from Berlin after her mother died attest to the artistic beauty of her native land. Attesting to her pioneer American heritage as well, she treasures a picture her husband, Owen, painted of one of the homes he built in East Newport, New York — and in which they lived for a time — remarking on his careful construction of the painting’s frame and the monumental effort it took to paint that simple remembrance for her—while bedridden and in constant pain.
Stanton’s full life attests to the quote she uses to end her introduction: “I once was a German, but I am an American now.”
“Don’t Be Afraid,” by Wally Stanton, published by Bardolf and Company, Sarasota. 207 pages, ISBN 978-1938842-467, paper, $16.95, available at amazon.com and bardolfandcompany.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.