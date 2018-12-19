Evan Ackerman of the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts shared a valuable life lesson in a recent press release: “I would teach children music, physics, and philosophy; but most importantly music, for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning.” — Plato
Music and math go hand in hand, and courses in philosophy develop creative thinking skills and most of all, enable us to understand one another. As people today endeavor to improve education, they might take a look at how the great thinkers of history were trained. The people who invented computers and other things used in today’s technological age never had a course in computer science. More likely, they had a course in music and/or philosophy.
Along those lines, we in Venice are blessed with so much good music: our wonderful Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band and other musical events throughout the year at the Venice Performing Arts Center, plus special musical events throughout the year.
One of those special events will take place on the VPAC stage on Feb. 12 — a concert featuring one of the world’s greatest jazz experts, performer and composer Dick Hyman. Better yet, for this concert he will be joined by his good friend and long-time performance partner Ken Plepowski and singer Clairdee.
Entitled “Play the Posters,” this special performance will focus on recreating the history of jazz, through its various stages, permutations and eras.
Hyman, a Venice resident, was named a National Endowment of the Arts Fellow last year. He is one of the all-time greatest jazz experts and performers, and not just in my opinion. Hyman was honored with a doctorate from Julliard. He was featured on a five-CD collection from Arbor Records on the history of jazz. Past performances with Peplowski have gone into the record books, and with Clairdee, this concert is headed for the record books as well. Together and in their separate careers, they have performed in all the major jazz venues in this country and the world: New Orleans, Chicago, New York, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel and elsewhere. A performance by Peplowski and Hyman at the Kitano Hotel in New York CIty is considered one of the all-time great jazz performances.
Jazz grew from the African-American communities of New Orleans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with roots in blues and ragtime. It is considered by many as “America’s classical music,” VPAC spokesman Ackerman said.
Growing up outside of New York City in the 1930s Hyman was exposed to jazz at an early age and especially to some of the best jazz performers: Art Tatum, Bix Beiderbecke, Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton and more.
In Hyman’s music studio on Menendez Street in Venice is a collection of his countless orchestrations and compositions which one day will go to his alma mater, Columbia University, in New York City. Hopefully, that day is years away for there seems to be no end to the music within that man. On many a Monday evening he shows up with his wife Julia to listen to singer Kitt Moran and the Mike Moran Trio at Allegro Bistro. He usually will end up at Mike’s keyboard for a few tunes. You just can’t beat such an impromptu performance of one of the greatest jazz masters in the world — right here in Venice.
If you remember the film “Moonstruck,” with Cher and Nicholas Cage, consider that its musical score was created by Hyman, who also created the music for nearly a dozen Woody Allen films as well as music for ballets and even opera, plus more than 100 albums.
Peplowski grew up in Cleveland, “playing in a Polish polka band.” He said that is where he learned to think on his feet. Peplowski has recorded more than 50 albums as a soloist and performed as a sideman on an additoinal 400 or so albums. He has performed with the likes of Charlie Byrd, Rosemary Clooney, Peggy Lee, Benny Goodman, and Madonna.
Clairdee refers to herself as a singer, educator, and arts advocate, according to Ackerman.
“Heralded for her inventive artistry and magnetic stage presence, Clairdee’s lustrous voice and expressive delivery hearken back to a time when jazz, pop, and rhythm and blues often blended seamlessly together,” Ackerman wrote in a recent release from VPAC.
The Poster reference in the title of their show derives from the trail of advertising posters created throughout their careers. Dozens of those posters will be displayed onstage during their Feb. 12 concert.
Tickets for “Play the Posters: A Jazz Trio” range from $18 to $65. Call the box office at 941-218-3779, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or visit: Venice-PerformingArtsCenter.com.
