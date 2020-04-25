This year, it’s more important than ever to show us that you’ll “Be The One” to support seniors in our community through these challenging times.
Meals on Wheels volunteers are serving more meals than ever, offering virtual activities and support groups, providing caregiving resources, collecting and delivering essential supplies and produce, managing individual cases, calling seniors who are isolated and homebound, providing telehealth to our clinic patients, and much more.
The generous gifts of our friends are keeping us going. And this year’s Giving Challenge is more exciting and important than ever with opportunities to double and then triple the impact of tax-deductible gifts.
April 28-29 from noon-noon, any donation of $25-$100 made online through the Giving Challenge will be matched dollar for dollar by The Patterson Foundation.
But there’s more. You can triple your gift thanks to matching funds from Meals on Wheels donors. $60,000 has been pledged to Meals on Wheels to match donations made through the Giving Challenge, thereby tripling the initial gift of $25-$100.
You can give today by calling 941-556-3205. To donate online during The Giving Challenge on April 28-29 from noon to noon, go to: givingpartnerchallenge.org/organizations/senior-friendship-centers-inc
