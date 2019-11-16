VENICE — In the bright hot sunshine, Venice volunteer ambassadors gathered at the Centennial Park Venice Mainstreet kiosk to celebrate the start of their 2020 season of goodwill.
Readily identified decked out in their attractive green shirts and “Ask Me” name badge, the Downtowners were anxious to begin their annual strut.
Encouraged by Syd and Margo Emmons, the Downtown coordinators they began the seasonal walk around downtown introducing themselves to all of the businesses on Venice, Miami and Tampa avenues in the local historical shopping district.
For the new season, the team is opening with more than 25 volunteers. More than 60 downtowners will participate in walking and kiosk volunteering operating their chosen hours during the six days weekly shifts from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from November to mid-April.
Venice Downtowners began their voluntary work as ambassadors about 20 years ago on the island. The combination of volunteers includes educators, public relations and willing people all providing an invaluable resource for Venice-area tourist information.
“As we meet visitors, we hand out maps and answer questions — frequently where is the bathroom or lost and found,” said Margo Emmons, downtowner coordinator. “We make shopping downtown a happy environment and that is the reason I believe visitors come back year after year, we are the friendliest city in Florida.”
MainStreet staff invite volunteers considering joining the Venice ambassadors to call at 941-484-6722.
