Among the 2020 Downtowners readying for their Strut, the first gathering downtown by the Centennial Park kiosk, were Rose Bridges, Melinda Schell, Syd and Margo Emmons, downtown coordinators, Barbara Seltquate, Paula Chew, Jim Ingham, Arlene Ferrick, Kevin Collins, Lorraine Finizio, Harry Thompson, Pat and Joe Colonnese, Verna Silk, Gail Thompson and Larry Ivey.