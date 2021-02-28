SARASOTA - A new charter school is set for the Temple Beth Sholom campus.
Dreamers Academy will be located at the site off Tuttle Avenue and Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota.
The school will open with students Aug. 10, according to a news release. It will be a kindergarten-fifth grade school and was approved "to implement the high-performing dual language immersion instructional model, which has shown astounding academic outcomes for students across the nation," it said in a news release.
It said its students will learn all subject in both English and Spanish working toward being bilingual by fifth grade.
The facility will be about 28,000 square feet and "surrounded by green space with beautiful gardens and playgrounds," the news release said.
“The property’s superior layout will accommodate the unique requirements of our English/Spanish dual language immersion model, which requires collaboration of teachers and students, lots of verbal interaction, and family engagement,” Dreamers Academy Board Member Dan Kennedy said in the news release. “The building’s design, with its high ceilings, large classrooms and exquisite outdoor areas are ideal for the type of integrated and enrichment academic practices that will develop bilingualism and excellence in all our students. We couldn’t be happier with the location and the commitment of Temple Beth Sholom,” he added.
“Our board is extremely enthusiastic about having Dreamers Academy on our campus,” Temple Beth Sholom President Eric Faerber said. “Education and service have been at the core of our work for a century, and we look forward to a relationship where our organizations can continue to serve Sarasota families in innovative and impactful ways.”
Registration is underway at https://www.dreamersacademy.org/en/apply-online-english/
For more information, call or text 941-867-0779.
