SARASOTA — For 25 years, Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County and the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota has held a community baby shower every year.
This time, those needing diapers and mobiles will go, well, mobile.
From 10 a.m. to noon, March 13, a Drive-By Community Baby Shower will take place at The Glasser-Schoenbaum Human Services Center, 1750 17th St. Sarasota.
“The organizations will partner to host a free, fun, and educational event for families in Sarasota with children up to age 3,” it said in a news release.
Face masks will be required for those taking place aside from children under 2, it said. People taking part should stay in their cars at all times. Registration will be at the parking lot entrance — and anyone not wearing a mask will be giving one; volunteers will help direct the flow of traffic and exhibitors at tables will hand out pre-bagged materials, it said.
“We know the first 1,000 days of a baby’s life, including time spent in the mothers’ womb, is so important to their lifelong health outcomes,” Healthy Start Executive Director Shon Ewens said. “We want to give families helpful information and access to the many local resources available to support them on their parenting journey. Things may look a bit different this year because of COVID-19, but we want families in the community to have a safe and easy way to learn about the many resources available to them.”
The news release noted the annual event helps “provide education, support, and helpful gifts to pregnant women and new families.”
The day includes local organizations on hand with information and giveaways.
“Door prizes donated by exhibitors will be raffled after the event, along with grand prizes such as pac-n-plays, high-chairs, and strollers donated by the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota and the Healthy Start Coalition,” it said.
