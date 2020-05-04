LAUREL — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota announced it will host three more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week, and plans to continue the effort.
By appointment only, the public can get tested for COVID-19 in Sarasota on Tuesday, North Port on Wednesday, and Laurel on Thursday.
This COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, or who works in a health care setting.
To make an appointment call 941-861-2883 for prescreening, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments are generally limited to the morning, however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
On Thursday, the Laurel Civic Center site had 61 appointments, and could have accommodated more.
DOH continues to see new positive cases across the state, and recommends wearing cloth face coverings to the testing site and in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas where there is significant ongoing community-based transmission.
