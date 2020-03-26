SARASOTA — The county's first drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 opened Friday but don't make plans to go get tested on your own.
The site will operate by appointment only, and only serve people with a doctor's prescription for a test.
The doctor's office will contact the Department of Health, which in turn will contact the patient with an appointment day and time.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
It's a joint effort of the Department of Health in Sarasota County, Sarasota County Government and Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing.
Only people in a car will be tested, and they must remain in the car. They will need to present a photo ID and their prescription, and the names on them must match.
Residents who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center, 941-861-2883, before visiting a hospital emergency room or health care provider.
To help prevent the disease from spreading, they should stay home except to get medical care and avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
For general information, call the DOH COVID-19 Hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit FloridaHealth.gov/covid-19.
