VENICE - The driver of a car was killed in a late Thursday night wreck along Interstate 75.

The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. Thursday between mile markers 201 and 202 northbound near State Road 681 off ramp. 

The name of the driver was not released. 

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra in the interstate's center lane when they "lost control of the vehicle, which caused (it) to rotate and travel off the roadway."

It "struck several trees, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames," the report states. 

