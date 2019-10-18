VENICE - The driver of a car was killed in a late Thursday night wreck along Interstate 75.
The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. Thursday between mile markers 201 and 202 northbound near State Road 681 off ramp.
The name of the driver was not released.
According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was in a 2012 Hyundai Elantra in the interstate's center lane when they "lost control of the vehicle, which caused (it) to rotate and travel off the roadway."
It "struck several trees, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames," the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.