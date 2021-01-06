VENICE BEACH — Dozens of people took part in the last Drum Circle of 2020 on Venice Beach on Thursday night.
The Venice Drum Circle usually takes place on Sunday nights at the beach but have made a bit of a habit out of also hosting an event at the beach for the last sunset of the year.
