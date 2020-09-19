NOKOMIS — Despite the national pandemic effects, the new Nokomis Retail Center at 1270 N. Tamiami Trail is attracting a national tenant.
Within the location is incorporated a four-unit detailed strip center and plans are progressing for a medical center.
Dunkin will be the first tenant in the retail strip center which faces U.S. 41.
Contractors began infrastructure work a few weeks ago laying the pad and building the shell.
Dunkin will have a restaurant and drive thru on the north side.
Potential tenants for the remaining units could include a barber, shoes, and eyeglass stores or other applicants.
“Within the overall center, plans include 46,000-square feet building the Nokomis Medical Office Building,” stated Merritt Realty Corporation CEO Terry Purdy, leasing agents.
“With the new hospital on Laurel Road coming in a few months, it is expected to create demand for ancillary services,” Purdy continued. “We are trying to attract a tenant, for example a good user for this location would possibly be a VA medical center or center for sight.”
