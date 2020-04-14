MANASOTA KEY — Some sea turtles may be nesting a little earlier than expected.
Officially, the sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 in Southwest Florida.
But sea turtles aren’t strict calendar watchers, and it is not unusual for some females — especially Kemp’s ridley sea turtles — to crawl up onto Gulf beaches to lay their eggs earlier than expected.
The Coastal Wildlife Club has heard unconfirmed reports that sea turtles have been spotted crawling onto Manasota Key near the public Blind Pass Beach, said Zoe Bass.
Bass oversees the club and its 100 to 125 volunteers daybreak sea turtle patrols with Wilma Katz and Carol Leonard. Both Bass and Katz are state permit holders authorized to oversee the volunteer sea turtle patrols.
“It’s hard work,” Bass said of the volunteers who document nesting throughout the season, which ends on Oct. 31. “It’s not a walk on the beach.”
Unlike the more numerous loggerhead sea turtles that nest at night, Bass said, Kemp’s ridley turtles like to nest on windy days and during daylight hours.
“For those people who live on (Manasota Key) and who are walking the beach, please call,” Bass said, if you see a turtle nesting. Call Bass at 941-468-3816 or Katz at 941-716-0189.
Without disturbing the turtles, Bass asks people who spot them, whenever possible, to take photographs at a respectful distance. The volunteer nesting sea turtle patrols will start walking beaches in the early morning hours later this month.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission describes the Kemp’s ridley as the “rarest sea turtle in the world and is the most-endangered” of sea turtle species.
Among sea turtles, they are lightweights, only reaching 85 to 100 pounds and with carapace shells measuring 2 to 2.5 feet. Wildlife officials also call Kemp’s ridley a “tough and tenacious” species. Their principal diet is crabs and other crustaceans.
The primary Gulf nesting beach for Kemp’s ridley is in Rancho Nuevo in Mexico, but Manasota Key and other local Gulf beaches will see a few Kemp’s ridley. Last season, CWC volunteers logged in three Kemp’s ridley nests among the 319 green sea turtle nests and more than 3,900 loggerhead nests.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com. To report or learn more about nesting sea turtles on Manasota Key, visit www.coastalwildlifeclub.org or email the Coastal Wildlife Club at info@coastalwildlifeclub.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.