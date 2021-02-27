WELLEN PARK — A special election is set for March 9 for an unfilled North Port Commission seat.
Residents of Wellen Park have a vote in the election. Early voting runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting March 1 through March 6 at North Port Supervisor of Elections, 13640 Tamiami Trail in North Port’s Biscayne Plaza.
The city of Venice won’t have an election until Nov. 2 this year.
The term “quid pro quo” translates roughly to getting something in return for giving something.
But does quid pro quo reach into local politics?
Candidates said campaign donations don’t play any total role in their future actions.
Campaign donors “should expect nothing,” North Port District 1 Commission candidate Walt Grzesnikowski said. “They’re supporting me. I’m not in a race to see who can raise the most money. I’m here to represent North Port.”
Grzesnikowski, Alice White and Joseph Garren are in a winner-take-all election March 9, replacing David Iannotti, who resigned after getting elected in November. The five-member commission has since operated with four members.
Each candidate must file campaign reports with the North Port clerk’s office.
Those records indicate mixed contributions, with Grzesnikowski and Garren each accepting $1,000 donations from large homebuilders, Mattamy Homes and Patrick Neal, as well as family, friends, former commissioners and others.
Grzesnikowski, in the most recent filing had less than $2,000 in donations, Garren about $7,000 and White nearly $9,500.
White’s campaign records indicate donations of $50-$200, mostly from those listing themselves as retired. Stephanie Gibson, a founding member of a watchdog group called ABCD, contributed $150 to White, according to filings. ABCD had originally meant “Anybody But Cook and DiFranco,” referring to two former North Port Commissioners, but was changed to Accountability=Better Community Direction.
Is there a return on investment, even with a job paying $31,000 per year and that requires a supportive commission to move an agenda forward?
“Do I owe anything?” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said of her contributors. “Hell, no. I hope they contribute because they think I’m a great candidate, that their thinking aligns with mine.”
That homebuilders contribute may mean more in North Port, as Mattamy and Neal are developers in Wellen Park. The community is in a legal dispute with a group called West Villagers for Responsible Government, a nonprofit seeking to de-annex Wellen Park from North Port.
Commissioners will play a part in that outcome. Critics may argue Grzesnikowski and Garren shouldn’t accept those $1,000 donations.
“I’m sick and tired of (those) nasty shenanigans,” Garren said. “Just because a builder, or anyone contributes, that doesn’t mean it gets them anything. I’m not in anybody’s pocket.”
White said voters must look at candidate records, their history on issues, not necessarily at who’s contributing cash to the cause.
“I’ve built relationships for 30 years,” she said, adding that contributions weren’t “something I should be admonished about.”
