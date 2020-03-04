VENICE — Voters have their say starting Saturday.
The first day of early voting and the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is on that day.
Early voting in the presidential primary runs through Saturday, March 14.
Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily in five locations: the elections offices in the Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, the Robert L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port; Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail; and the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.
You must present a current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting. If your photo ID does not include your signature, you will be asked to provide a second ID that has your signature.
Voters without photo and signature ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.
You may also drop your voted ballots into secure vote-by-mail drop boxes inside all early voting sites during early voting hours.
If you haven’t yet requested a vote-by-mail ballot, there’s still time to do so.
Call 941-861-8618, or submit an online request at SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail no later than Saturday, March 7.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person but must be received by the elections office by 7 p.m. election night, Tuesday, March 17.
Be sure to complete and sign the ballot certificate envelope. Your signature should match the signature on record.
You can track your vote-by-mail ballot at SarasotaVotes.com from the time your request is processed until the voted ballot is received by the elections office. Click on the “Vote by Mail” icon on the home page, select “Track your Vote-by-Mail Ballot” and follow the instructions.
For more information, call 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
