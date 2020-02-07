VENICE — Manasota Beach Club presents its 33rd annual Monday Lecture. The speaker will be Harry Klinkhamer, director of Historical Resources for the city of Venice.
Did you know that part of the gulf coast was once a company town?
Before there was a city of Venice or Englewood and the Great Land Boom in Florida, the area known as Woodmere was a company town for the Manasota Lumber Company. This town was dedicated to a sawmill and the lumber industry from 1918 to about 1926 and the company cleared pine from the area to create board timbers for construction up north. But the steady depletion of resources and drops in the lumber market led to the demise of the Manasota Lumber Company.
Klinkhamer will fill in the gaps at the Manasota Beach Club Monday Lecture Series from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at 7760 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The talk will follow the noon luncheon at the club and is part of the 33rd annual Monday Lecture Series in honor of the Buffum family’s 60 years of management.
Klilnkhamer manages the Venice Museum, Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives and Research Center, and the Lord-Higel House that is nearing the end of its restoration. He also is the city’s historic preservation officer and oversees the city’s public art.
Prior to coming to Venice in 2017, Klinkhamer worked for the Forest Preserve District of Will County in the Chicago suburbs operating the Isle a la Cache Museum.
Klinkhamer holds a masters of arts in public history from Loyola University of Chicago and worked on his Ph.D. in public history and environmental history at Middle Tennessee State University. He has also taught at Tennessee State University, Lewis University, and College of DuPage. He also is the author of several publications, including “Urbs in Solitudinem” (The City in A Wilderness),” and “From Levittown to Leave it to Beaver: Interpreting Mid-Twentieth Century Suburbia.”
The 2020 weekly series, “History of Manasota Key and Gulf Coast,” is presenting scholars on area history; it began Jan. 6 and runs through April 16. Manasota Beach Club hosts the luncheon talks on Mondays from noon until 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 plus taxes/gratuity and reservations are required due to limited seating. For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
