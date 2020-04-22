Visit the Bishop Museum onoine

The Bishop Musuem in Bradenton has much to offer online, including views of some of the musue’s dioramas that show thihgs like this prehistoric elephant that might have been the source of a skeleton discovered in Venice back in 1926. That one is now at the Smithsonian however.

BRADENTON — It’s been 50 years since the first Earth Day took place in 1950 — when 20 million Americans first rallied for “healthy, sustainable environment in massive coast-to-coast rallies,” according to the Bishop Museum.

The Bishop Museum is offering up ways to celebrate Earth and mark the occasion, according to a news release.

• Take a Pathways Tour at bishopscience.org/pathways-app

“The Bishop’s newest Pathways celebrates our watery world — and lets you travel the water cycle as a tiny water droplet,” it said. “This 6-million-year-journey will take you from the ocean to the manatee habitat, all without leaving your house.”

The museum remains temporarily closed, but “the guide still provides compelling connections for the chronically curious with customized graphics, video, audio and more,” it said.

It also suggests you can do your own scavenger hunt through the museum by downloading the PDF at www.bishopscience.org

