SOUTH VENICE - Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is hosting its 21st annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at its South Venice location.
The restaurant holds the fundraisers throughout locations in Florida and Georgia for the Marines Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
"Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast along with goodies and the opportunity to take a free photo with Santa Claus," the company said in a news release.
Tickets are $10 and need to be purchased in advance by calling. South Venice Applebee's phone number is 941-497-7740. Children under 2 are free for the event.
The news release said all of the "proceeds from the Breakfast with Santa events will be donated directly to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to be distributed to local families."
“We are thrilled to be able to support this amazing organization and all they do for the development of area children and our local communities, especially when we can make the holidays a little brighter,” said Tim Doherty, president and chief executive officer of Doherty Enterprises said in a news release. “We look forward to spending the day with our employees and guests to celebrate the holidays and the season of giving.”
Doherty Enterprises said it has raised more than $4.6 million through its nearly 100 Applebee’s from New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia for the Toys for Tots in the last two decades, helping about 230,000 children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.