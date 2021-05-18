VENICE - Registration is underway for those who would like to learn about the economic recovery of COVID-19 pandemic in the state and county.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Economic Outlook breakfast for mid-June.
This year, it will be held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. June 18 at the Venice Yacht Club at 1300 Tarpon Center Drive. It will feature Jerry D. Parrish, the chief economist and director of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, according to the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Parrish "will discuss where Florida and Sarasota County are in terms of recovering from the COVID pandemic," it said.
"He will also discuss a new research project he is leading at the Florida Chamber Foundation. That research is analyzing the skills needed to make Florida a leader in workforce for the future," the chamber said in an email.
The cost of admission is $40 for chamber members and $45 for others.
Those interested can register at https://bit.ly/2SZWURT or at
For more information, contact Debra Mattar at dmattar@venicechamber.com.
