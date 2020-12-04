SARASOTA — Sean Snaith said he had been referring to the 2008-09 recession as "the recession of a lifetime." Until the COVID-19 recession of 2020.
"Apparently, I've lived too long," he said Friday.
As he has been for 10 years, Snaith, the director of the Institute for Economic Competitiveness at the University of Central Florida, was the keynote speaker for the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County's annual economic outlook event.
It was the EDC's "first, and hopefully only, virtual event," President and CEO Dave Bullock said.
This year's recession was brief, Snaith said, extending only from March into May or early June, but it was deeper than the one in 2008-09.
It was different in other ways as well, he said: It wasn't caused by economic factors, such as a credit freeze; it occurred while the economy was expanding; and it was self-inflicted.
The shutdown of all but essential businesses was supposed to be for two weeks but extended to two months, he said, and that pushed the economy into recession pretty much instantaneously.
Usually, he said, there's a lag between businesses feeling a decreased demand for their products or services and beginning to implement layoffs or furloughs. This year there was no lag because revenue for nonessential businesses fell off as soon as they were told to close.
The lockdown "flattened the curve but bulldozed the economy," Snaith said.
The result was an annualized 30% drop in the gross domestic product in the second quarter, he said, and a surge in unemployment claims so large that it overwhelmed the system.
But the recovery is already underway, he said, and will continue, though the local economy probably won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.
He said he sees a "bent V" recovery — one in which the comeback isn't as sharp as the decline — "as long as we don't go back to those shutdowns."
He thinks the impact of another lockdown would be deeper, more severe and longer-lasting than the earlier one.
The recovery is also somewhat dependent on getting people vaccinated and who wins the Senate seats in Georgia, he said.
Democratic control of Congress and the White House could lead to efforts to create new entitlement programs, such as Medicare-for-All or the Green New Deal, aggravating the country's debt and deficit issues when existing entitlement programs are already "actuarially in trouble," he said.
Snaith said he'd have to update his forecast after the Georgia election in January. For now, he sees 5.3% national GDP growth in 2021, followed by 1.9% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023.
Unemployment, he predicts, will end next year at 5.6%, declining to 4.4% and 4.0% the following two years.
His numbers for Florida are better: GDP rising 7.6%, 4.3% and 4.4% and joblessness dropping from 8.1% this year to 5.5%, then 3.6% and 3.2%.
The hospitality industry in Florida was hardest hit, with air travel to Florida down 98% in March and April, he said. But he sees it leading the recovery over the next three years, though from "a very depleted base" initially, starting when the vaccine has taken effect.
The state will benefit from "pent-up demand squared," Snaith said: People being able to spend the money that didn't get spent on a vacation this year and rebelling against actually being pent up "with those people who used to be our loved ones."
Housing — both construction and sales — came through the pandemic in good shape, he said, adding that the lack of affordable housing will again become the top issue when COVID-19 no longer is.
"The bottom line on housing around the state is there's not enough of it," he said.
