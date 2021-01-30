OUR POSITION: Our tri-county area continues to struggle with solutions to build more affordable housing.
The stark lack of housing that working families can afford in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties is a problem that won’t be easily solved. It’s an issue that has been bandied about for years now and, despite sincere attempts at addressing the problem, progress has been slow.
That’s why any good news is great news. And, just recently, there was good news when developers of West Port, Charlotte County’s latest development in the old Murdock Village tract, announced plans for a three-story apartment complex and low-cost town homes.
We had long hoped this massive piece of land could be a good place to plot homes and/or apartments that families making minimum wage to moderate incomes could afford.
Private Equity Group, the original purchaser of the renamed West Port development, decided its plans for a commercial area did not present the opportunity that housing does with the market soaring in Florida for single-family homes and condo units. So it sold its remaining piece of the property to Kolter Land Partners. Kolter had already purchased 430 acres from PEG in 2019.
Kolter has cleared the land and has already begun building single-family homes along its new Centennial Boulevard. Lennar builders has committed to putting up about 90 homes along State Road 776 with about half of them so-called entry level housing. That means about 1,200 square feet and prices around $150,000.
There will also be market rate apartments planned by Indiana company Herman Kittle. Those will be built along U.S. 41 in West Port and have rents starting around $1,000 for a studio. That, in our estimation, is still high but consistent with market rates at other developments like the Springs on Veterans Boulevard and Peachland.
The costs are a reminder of the problems finding truly affordable housing in our area.
A recent The Daily Sun story looked at the fact it is much cheaper here to buy a home than rent. Of course that doesn’t take into consideration that most people who buy must come up with a downpayment and closing costs, which is difficult for a family with incomes in the $30,000 to $50,000 range.
The story pointed out that median monthly rent in Punta Gorda is $1,170 while a median priced home of around $233,000 could have a mortgage payment of $760 or so. The North Port-Sarasota-Venice area has a median priced home of $292,000 or so and a mortgage payment under $1,000.
Those numbers, however, do not include taxes and insurance in the mortgage payments, which can hike the cost a couple of hundred dollars or more.
In Florida, according to real estate investment firm Roofstock, the median monthly rent is $1,442 — higher than the median U.S. rate of $1,369.
The need for cheaper rental properties is obvious.
All sorts of ideas have been tossed around. One Charlotte County resident was unhappy to learn a shipping container home may be coming to his neighborhood. The idea of using shipping containers — like those used on large ships to haul products across the ocean — is just one way to beat the high rental and housing costs.
Some shipping containers can be turned into a 1,000-square-foot home for $125,000 to $200,000 according to 24hplans.com.
If counties cannot work with developers with out-of-the-box ideas — like free excess county land in return for cheaper rents — ideas like shipping containers will seem normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.