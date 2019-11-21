OUR POSITION: Local hospitals are holding their own when it comes to safety and providing good care for patients.
While we always preferred an A grade on our children’s report card, most of us were OK when they brought home a C. It was the D and F grades that really concerned us.
That’s pretty much how we feel about the Leapfrog grades posted recently by local hospitals. We would like to see better, but we are relieved no one graded D or F.
Leapfrog is a national nonprofit organization that releases hospital safety grades in the spring and fall each year. The inspections focus on preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Those are things a hospital can control that often lead to longer hospital stays, unnecessary suffering and, in the worst cases, death.
With a couple of exceptions, grades for local hospitals tend to go up and down over the years. Thankfully, the latest set of grades included three A hospitals and none with less than a C rating.
The best of the group included hospitals that regularly rank at the top. That would be Sarasota Memorial, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital.
Sarasota Memorial and Doctors are entrenched in the upper echelon of Florida hospitals when it comes to Leapfrog scores. Their annual ratings, almost always an A, give patients confidence they will be well taken care of when a hospital stay is required.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health improved from a C grade in 2018 and this spring to a B.
Englewood too has earned patients’ trust. The small hospital in Sarasota County, has enhanced its reputation the past decade to become a standard bearer with 15 consecutive A scores.
Meanwhile, in Charlotte County, Bayfront Punta Gorda, Bayfront Port Charlotte and Fawcett Memorial all recorded a C grade.
That is an improvement for Bayfront Punta Gorda which graded D in 2018 and in spring 2017. Bayfront Port Charlotte bounced back from D grades in 2017 and spring 2018.
Fawcett, however, slipped a little after recording B grades this past spring and in 2017 and fall 2018.
In a recent Sun story, Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, said grades given today are “in stark contrast to 20 years ago, (as) we’re now able to pinpoint where the problems are, and that allows us to grade hospitals. It also allows us to better track progress.”
Binder said Leapfrog is seeing fewer deaths from preventable errors — and that is great news. Going into a hospital and having the problem cured but falling ill or dying from a hospital’s carelessness is both scary and unacceptable.
Fawcett Memorial responded to the latest C grade by noting it recently earned a 2019 Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades, “putting Fawcett in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety.”
We understand there is more than one survey/inspection given hospitals throughout the nation each year. Which one carries the most weight is up for discussion.
Leapfrog, however, does provide a continuous grading system that potential patients can refer to twice a year. And its focus on preventable accidents gives us some comfort that an A hospital is serious about your care.
