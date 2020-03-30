OUR POSITION: It often takes a crisis or tragedy to bring people together and that’s what we are starting to see, hoping to see, here as the COVID-19 virus takes its toll.
Leonard Pitts wrote a poignant column this week.
He told of Father Giusepe Beradelli, who served a parish in Casnigo, Italy.
Beradelli came down with the coronavirus, which has taken a harsh toll on priests who continue to give last rights and work with their congregations in Italy.
Members of his parish collected money to buy the 72-year-old priest a ventilator. After a while though, he gave it to a 22-year-old who also was stricken with the virus. The priest did not live but a day or two after that.
Pitts called it a quiet death. Quiet because it was just one of thousands worldwide.
But it is a death that should mean something. It was the ultimate gift.
John 15:13 says “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Only a few ever will be, should be, asked to give their life for another. But, in a perfect world, everyone would look out for everyone else. There would be sharing. People would lend a hand to the elderly and physically challenged. Groups would gather to offer support and information to those suffering from grief, depression or substance abuse.
Thankfully — and we have written about this in the past — that type of togetherness is common here in Southwest Florida. Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are lucky to have a great number of people and organizations who perform those types of charitable actions.
But, like everywhere else in the U.S., there are those who could do more — especially now. So many people are caught up in their careers, their personal goals, their own families that they sometimes can’t see the great needs of others even if it’s staring them in the face.
The pandemic has swelled the number of people with needs.
There are thousands of employees — especially in the restaurant business — without a job right now. They are struggling to collect unemployment or find other jobs. There are older people scared to death of what coronavirus will do to them and/or their loved ones. They, and many physically challenged, are staying home either unable or too scared to go outside. They don’t even go to the grocery store.
This is the time we all have to reach out and give of ourselves.
There have been so many instances in history that Americans have risen to the occasion and helped each other through a crisis. Think World War I. The U.S. had one of the smallest armies in the world and little ability to manufacture weapons and needed materials when we jumped in. But in a matter of months we became a powerful force.
We can use that kind of resolve now to beat the virus and come together as a nation again.
Sacrifice is key to that happening. Maybe we can afford to help out someone who is unemployed. Maybe we can take time to go grocery shopping for someone who does not want to leave their home. It could be as simple as sharing some meat or toilet paper.
Let’s all see what gifts we can give to our fellow man in this crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.