featured EDITORIAL CARTOON: Applauding Essential Workers Jul 2, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Applauding Essential Workers by Peter Kuper, PoliticalCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Venice, Pine View cancel 2020 graduation ceremonies Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice resident killed in River Road crash Families hold memorial service, thank Sheriff's Office Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Venice, Pine View cancel 2020 graduation ceremonies Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice resident killed in River Road crash Families hold memorial service, thank Sheriff's Office Featured Businesses Pool Boy Inc Ptct Fl 1940 Kings Hwy Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-235-4792 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Englewood Lock & Key 1498 S McCall Rd Unit b, Englwood, FL 34223 941-475-2311 Currently Open Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Currently Open Robert Jones Ceramic Tile 941-204-2444 Kevin's Pool Service 941-706-5569 Anada Yoga 13035 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-875-8582 Website J.A. Lynch Nursery 1191 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte , FL 33980 941-624-0491 Website All American Renovations 312 East Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 941-915-3381 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.