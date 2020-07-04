Editorial cartoon for July 4, 2020 Jul 4, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now One injured in two-alarm blaze Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice resident killed in River Road crash Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Two killed in Nokomis motorcycle crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One injured in two-alarm blaze Venice Beach drowning victim identified Venice resident killed in River Road crash Mayor apologizes for interfering with police Two killed in Nokomis motorcycle crash Featured Businesses Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Joey D's Chicago Style Eatery & Pizza 750 US 41 Bypass North, Venice, FL 34285 941-786-1300 Website Anada Yoga 13035 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-875-8582 Website Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Currently Open Website Sunny Days Ice Cream Delivery to your Home or office 941-255-1889 Currently Open Website Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website River City Grill 131 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-9080 Website Painting Unlimited 941-979-7947 Sears Hometown Store 455 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-7777 Website CubeSmart Self Storage 4381 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224 941-681-0902 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.