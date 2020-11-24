Editorial cartoon: Guess Who? Nov 24, 2020 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Guess who's coming to Thanksgiving dinner by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice Regional to renovate, not replace hospital Motorcycle crash victims were 'big-hearted,' 'free-spirit' Local COVID-19 numbers spiked Tuesday New Year brings new Chaz 51 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office pilot laid to rest Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice Regional to renovate, not replace hospital Motorcycle crash victims were 'big-hearted,' 'free-spirit' Local COVID-19 numbers spiked Tuesday New Year brings new Chaz 51 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office pilot laid to rest Featured Businesses The Venice Symphony 1515 South Tamiami Trail, #7, Venice, FL 34285 941-207-8822 Website Sweeney's Painting 941-916-1024 Wendell Albritton Tree Service Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-763-5042 Rocco`s Renovation & Repair 941-268-1885 Storm Twisters 941-626-8200 Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website Paradise Grill 1097 North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis, FL 34275 941-786-1524 Website Upright Painting LLC Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-286-1590 Squeegee Masters 941-952-0903 Website Precision Aluminum And Remodeling Inc Charlotte & Sarasota County 4417 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33904 941-276-8449 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.