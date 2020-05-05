Editorial cartoon: Kim status by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com May 5, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kim status and US intel by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Marine Contracting Group 8260 Pascal Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-505-0221 Website Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website Carmelos Italian Ristorante 209 W Olympia Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-621-4091 Website Gillis Construction 941-625-7663 Website Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website The Concrete Guy 941-716-0872 Quality Decks 941-375-1103 The Salvation Army Family Store 1048 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-1981 Website A & R Pro Window Cleaners Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-441-8658 DP`s Ability Tree Service 941-889-8147 Amber Craft Realtor Paradise Exclusive 200 W Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223 941-270-1595 Website Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 New England Antiques 941-639-9338 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website Friendly Floors 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-0077 Website Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Southwest Rescreen Inc. 941-465-2318 Second Chance Home Furnishings 14528 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-3627 Website Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Website Michelangelos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Open for Pickup 1091 S. Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-426-0044 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. NASCAR Standings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.