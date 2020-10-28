Editorial cartoon: Mask Communication Oct 28, 2020 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mask Communication by Bob Englehart, PoliticalCartoons.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now City Council votes to let mask mandate die Questions remain: Family, friends remember life of Tracey Rieker Cops: Man shot at gas station Inquiry into South Venice blaze continues Deep dives to Green Banana Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now City Council votes to let mask mandate die Questions remain: Family, friends remember life of Tracey Rieker Cops: Man shot at gas station Inquiry into South Venice blaze continues Deep dives to Green Banana Featured Businesses Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy 3545 Massini Ave, North Port, FL 34286 941-928-7157 Website Sunshine Professional Cleaning Service 941-221-1982 Beechwood Builders 779 Commerce Drive Suite 14, Venice, FL 34292 941-484-9053 Website Your Cbd Store Englewood 2650 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-208-5813 Website J.A. Lynch Nursery 1191 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte , FL 33980 941-624-0491 Website Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website No Sweat Heating and Cooling 941-276-4687 Website CubeSmart Self Storage 4381 Placida Road, Englewood, FL 34224 941-681-0902 Website Edward Ross Construction Services Inc 941-408-8500 Website June Poliachik & Michelle Brisendine Sun Realty 223 Taylor St 122, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-889-8721 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.