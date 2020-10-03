Editorial cartoon: Online learning Oct 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Online learning by Dave Whamond, Canada Online learning by Dave Whamond, Canada Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Report: 240 students, staff out of school for COVID-19 CPR performed at Venice condo pool Venice formally takes over ambulance duties from county Thursday I-75 northbound slowed after multi-vehicle crash Document: Robinson investigated for election misconduct Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Report: 240 students, staff out of school for COVID-19 CPR performed at Venice condo pool Venice formally takes over ambulance duties from county Thursday I-75 northbound slowed after multi-vehicle crash Document: Robinson investigated for election misconduct Featured Businesses North Port Alterations & Boutique 14580 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-3588 Website Mccarthy Pools Inc 941-255-3300 Dependable Drywall 941-235-4440 Overholt Metal Roofing 863-491-9400 Website A & R Pro Window Cleaners Serving Charlotte/Sarasota Counties 941-441-8658 Upright Painting LLC Charlotte & Sarasota County 941-286-1590 The Finishing Touch, Blast Cleaning & Powder Coating 1077 Innovation Ave, North Port, FL 34289 941-426-2104 SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website Escape Nails 4331 Aidan Ln, North Port, FL 34287 941-244-2332 Website Horse and Chaise Rentals & Property Management 150 Nokomis Ave N, Venice, FL 34285 941-483-3331 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.