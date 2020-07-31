Editorial cartoon: Jul 31, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Editorial cartoon: Searching for Comets and Jobs by Jeff Koterba, Omaha World Herald, NE Searching for Comets and Jobs by Jeff Koterba, Omaha World Herald, NE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Experts: Florida seeing 'uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19 Storm eyes South Florida by weekend? Doctors: Venice needs a mask ordinance Cops: Business owner pulls weapon in burglary attempt Mask ordinance carries maximum fine of $500 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Experts: Florida seeing 'uncontrolled spread' of COVID-19 Storm eyes South Florida by weekend? Doctors: Venice needs a mask ordinance Cops: Business owner pulls weapon in burglary attempt Mask ordinance carries maximum fine of $500 Featured Businesses Tropical Smoothie Cafe 17419 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-9472 Currently Open Website Englewood Lock & Key 1498 S McCall Rd Unit b, Englwood, FL 34223 941-475-2311 Currently Open Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning 941-525-3919 Website Michelangelos Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant Open for Pickup 1091 S. Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 941-426-0044 Website DP`s Ability Tree Service 941-889-8147 Helgemo Team at Compass 320 Cross Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-456-6052 Website North Port Alterations & Boutique 14580 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 941-423-3588 Website Dr Aluminum 502 Riverview Drive South, Nokomis, FL 34275 941-485-1520 Website J.A. Lynch Nursery 1191 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte , FL 33980 941-624-0491 Website Pro Path Concrete 941-286-6415 Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.