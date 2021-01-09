What happened in our nation’s Capitol Wednesday has been well documented through the media.
There is nothing the newspaper can say that would differ from what so many or our representatives in Congress have already said. So, we will stick to our policy of reserving our opinions for state and local issues.
That isn’t to suggest our readers shouldn’t submit letters about their points of view on national topics. Send them to scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
For the record, we believe our readers would like to hear what their senators and representatives in the U.S. House and Senate had to say.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida:
“Democracy is held together by people’s confidence in the election and a willingness to abide by its results. And so the notion was we need to do something, we need to fight. Several of my colleagues have adopted the idea, and I respect it, that they’re going to object. Now listen, it’s important to understand something, even the people objecting in the Senate recognize that it’s not going to pass. It’s not going to change the outcome, but it’s going to send a message and it’s going to make a point.
“The problem is, I think it’s a terrible idea at this moment. Just hours ago a young lady died in this Capitol. That means somebody, somewhere in this country got a phone call that their daughter was dead...
“My entire life, I have lived with and next to people who came to America because their country was chaotic, their country was unsafe. What I saw today — what we have seen — looks more like those countries than the extraordinary nation that I am privileged to call home. And I think about the mockery that it makes of our country. Lot of people [say], ‘Oh, China, China’ ... In all modesty, no one here has worked harder on the issue of China. They hate me and my guts. China’s laughing. They’re loving this tonight.
“I think politics has made us crazy! Everybody in this country has lost their minds on politics. And we have forgotten that America is not a government. America is not a president. America is not a Congress. Let me tell you what America is.
“America is your family. America is your faith. America is your community. That’s America.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida:
“Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.
“Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day. And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC.”
Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota:
“What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable. Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation.”
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota:
“I condemn the actions of those today who broke through security, U.S Capitol Police and law enforcement to force themselves into the Capitol. I witnessed our law enforcement officers being injured, gassed from their own tear gas and afraid for their lives as they attempted to hold the line.
“I and three other members were barricaded in a room surrounded by demonstrators until the hallway was clear for us to get out... The violence and lawlessness we saw today was completely unacceptable, and as a nation, we must do better. As I condemned the violence we saw in our nation’s capital from BLM and Antifa, I condemn violence and rioting of any kind, by any group or organization.”
