OUR POSITION: Heftier fines for sewage spills is a good idea depending on how the state would use the money.
If he’s not careful, Gov. Ron DeSantis could soon earn a reputation as Florida’s “environmental governor.”
The first-term governor already has:
• Ordered an all-out attack on blue-green algae and red tide,
• Reorganized water management boards to be more open to public input.
• Expressed his opposition to offshore drilling.
• Made himself a champion of protecting the Everglades.
Now, he’s threatening to hike fines on municipalities and government entities who don’t do enough to stop sewage spills.
Before we look at that possibility, we need to make it clear no one does anything intentionally to cause a nasty environmental cleanup that is required when a spill occurs.
But, too often those in charge of water treatment and sewage lines allow the infrastructure to decay or sometimes they don’t monitor dangers to their systems closely enough. The evidence is clear that sewage spills are happening with more regularity than we can recall. And, those are just the ones we know about.
In Sarasota County, for example, there have been 83 spills of sewage since May 2018, according to a recent story in the Sun. And, in Charlotte County there have already been 30 spills reported this year. That’s nearly as many as the 35 reported in 2018.
What causes all these spills? According to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert, there are multiple reasons. They include: lightning strikes which cause malfunctions at lift stations; contractor error such as digging in the wrong place or using heavy equipment near valves or lines; sewage pipe failure; flooding and line blockage.
Government entities are almost powerless to prevent some of these spills. But that excuse does not lessen damage to the environment or make it any easier to clean up.
Gov. DeSantis wants to raise fines for sewage spills by at least 50%. Right now, the fine for a spill can range from $50 to $50,000 according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Sarasota County is facing a potential penalty of $25.4 million for its 83 spills of more than 630 million gallons since May 2018. Those spills mostly came from the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility and the Central County and Venice Gardens facilities. The penalties are part of a pending settlement with FDEP over what it says was an inadequate central sewer system.
Charlotte County has also faced penalties over spills including a discharge of more than 500,000 gallons of quality wastewater and 122,000 gallons of untreated wastewater during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Charlotte was able to offset those penalties by implementing an in-kind penalty project and other improvements, according to Calvert’s article.
Sewage spills are nasty and a dire threat to our environment. We believe DeSantis would be justified in raising fines that could force local governments to strengthen infrastructure and better monitor their sewage systems.
But, those fines need to go back into protecting our environment and not into some general fund. We believe money from fines should go into a pool that could help local governments put in sewer systems or replace aging infrastructure.
That seems like a good idea for our “environmental governor” to chew on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.