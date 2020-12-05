OUR POSITION: We agree with Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio on the need to get a stimulus bill passed by Congress but we also need to fix our own problems in Florida.
For months now Democrats and Republicans in Congress have debated back and forth about what would be in a new stimulus bill to keep the economy moving forward and help businesses and people stung by the financial impacts of the coronavirus.
Every time they tease Americans with a possible compromise, the talks fall apart. Democrats want something in the neighborhood of a $2 trillion bill that would include checks for every American. Republicans are looking at around $1 trillion, or a little less, that would not include money for all of us but would give protection for businesses from lawsuits over employees who catch the virus.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, for one, is tired of the bickering.
DeSantis said this week he wants a bill passed and it needs to include unemployment relief (for people like the thousands laid off by Disney). And, he adds, he wants to lift travel restrictions from Europe and Brazil. That is, of course, where a great majority of Florida’s tourists come from. You can’t go to Orlando and not run into tour groups or families from Brazil.
DeSantis believes the COVID-19 precautions have cost Florida thousands of jobs and said this week that Congress should have passed a relief package months ago. That is one thing we can agree with the governor on.
VISIT FLORIDA reports that restrictions on international travel have decimated attendance at Orlando’s theme parks. Visitors there in the second and third quarters of the year totaled 464,000 compared to 2.6 million during the same time period in 2019.
There has been a lot of talk in Washington about a bipartisan effort to come up with a compromise that both Republicans and Democrats could live with. Rubio, for one, likes the idea and praised the lawmakers working together to get something done.
He didn’t go overboard, however, warning that the plan that has been up for debate so far does not help small businesses enough. Florida’s Sen. Rick Scott, meanwhile, shot down the idea of a compromise that he called a bailout for “liberal states.”
The compromise would have allowed $300 per week federal payments to those who are still out of work. That is half what the first stimulus awarded the unemployed earlier this year, but it still would send $160 billion to state and local governments.
While we’re glad DeSantis is pushing for a stimulus plan, we believe the governor and our state legislators need to look in the mirror when it comes to helping our unemployed.
We’ve written a lot about Florida’s status as one of the stingiest states in the nation when it comes to unemployment benefits. We pay only $275 a week for those who lose a job. Those are poverty wages at best. And, the state still has work to do to streamline the challenge to apply for those benefits.
DeSantis should call a special session, and not wait until March, to address the unemployment situation. We believe the nation’s third largest state can do better than $275 a week for people out of work in a state where housing is some of the costliest in the country.
Then DeSantis can push Washington to do more with the satisfaction Florida has done its job.
