Our View: We can’t get ahead of ourselves in trying to vaccinate the whole state against COVID-19.
Hey, hold on a minute.
That’s what we’re hearing from the tri-county’s 65-and-over residents. For months now, they’ve been waiting to get a vaccination against COVID-19. They’ve tried getting up early in the morning and calling Publix. They’ve tried negotiating the state’s website. They’ve called their own physicians. They’ve even enlisted relatives or friends to help them with the task of scheduling an appointment on the computer — something not all of them are proficient at.
Now, even with three vaccines available and the federal government rolling out vaccinations in the thousands, they fear they are going to get left in the dust.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for teachers and those 60 and over to be vaccinated next. Those with a special need or overlying cause for protection from the disease can also step up. It’s just the next step in getting everyone in the state safe is what we hear.
But what we see is the state rushing on to the next age group or identity group and ignoring the fact we have too many older citizens who have not been able to get the vaccine.
According to statistics in a Tampa Bay Times story Wednesday, 59% of Florida’s 65-and-over population has been vaccinated. That’s good.
But that leaves nearly 2 million in that age bracket still waiting for a shot. Pretty soon, next week we hear, they will be competing with a whole new category of people — including anyone over 60, teachers, law enforcement officers, firefighters and anyone with underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus. That will add at least 1.5 million more people to the mix of those trying to call for, or obtain, an appointment.
That’s more competition for people who already have found themselves on the outside looking in. And we’re not sure where this ends. As we keep adding age categories to the list of those eligible, it will only make it tougher for those over 65 to get an appointment. Surely that’s not what the state wants to happen?
The problem is not lost on health professionals.
The Biden administration, according to the Tampa Bay Times story by Bailey Lefever, is set to partner with health insurance companies to contact Medicare recipients to schedule appointments for a shot if they still need it.
Their job should be to look under the rug. In other words there are people in rural farming communities, people in poor areas of our biggest cities — many of whom do not have transportation or internet service. Those are the people we need to focus on in the coming weeks.
For those still seeking a vaccination, don’t give up. If you need help to get on the internet, call on a relative or a neighbor. Check out grocery store chains and pharmacies to see if, and when, they are scheduling vaccinations. Check with your primary doctor too. A letter writer reminded readers of The Daily Sun that you can call 941-347-9919 locally to get an appointment for the vaccine, claiming they did so and received a shot in a matter of a few days.
Meanwhile, we urge the governor and the Florida State Department of Health to slow down. Get every one over 65 who wants the vaccine taken care of.
We all want to return to normal and that requires getting a ton more people vaccinated. But we can’t do it at the expense of our senior population.
