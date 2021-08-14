OUR POSITION: A recent report disputes Gov. Ron DeSantis and social media posts about COVID-19 being spread by infected immigrants.
Has a migrant crossed the U.S.-Mexican border carrying the COVID-19 virus? Yes.
Are they the cause for the surge of cases in Florida? No.
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ accusation that COVID-19 positive migrants are flooding the U.S. and Florida and passing on the virus to thousands of us is just not factual, according to a study and report by PolitiFact, a nonprofit fact-checking project operated by the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The study shoots down theories running rampant through social media about “open” borders and the number of infected migrants allowed into the U.S.
Florida, as is well documented in recent weeks, had the second-highest per-capita cases of COVID-19 of any state, as of Aug. 6. The number of cases and hospitalizations have well exceeded the numbers we were seeing during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
DeSantis pointed the finger at President Joe Biden in a recent speech, claiming “he’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide-open southern border. … Not only are they letting them through — they’re farming them out all across our communities across this country.”
In all fairness, the problems with the virus spreading among migrants is a concern in the detention centers where many of them are housed, according to PolitiFact.
And, it is reasonable to assume that immigrants coming into the U.S. illegally are carrying the virus.
But, according to PolitiFact and William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, “given the extensive transmission already in the U.S., the immigration contribution is akin to pouring a bucket of water in a swimming pool.”
In other words — this is not the reason for a COVID-19 spike in Florida, or the U.S. for that matter.
What you don’t hear through social media and GOP supporters is that Biden has continued the policy put in place by President Trump that turns away most migrants due to a public health law. Most of the 822,000 people who were seen at the border from February to June were sent back. They were not allowed to stay in the U.S. and request asylum.
Some migrants seeking asylum and who were waiting for their immigration case to be settled in Mexico under Trump’s Remain in Mexico program were allowed in starting in February, but Biden ended that program in June, according to PolitiFact.
And, more proof of the unlikelihood of migrants spreading the virus is the fact that the Department of Homeland Security, along with state and local officials, tests all migrants for COVID-19.
The PolitiFact report used McAllen, Texas, a hot spot for the debate, as an example of the scope of the Covid-19 problem at the border. It said of 87,000 people tested at that site, 7,000 were positive for Covid-19. Those are not the kind of numbers that indicate the virus is spread like wildfire by migrants.
And, finally, the fact that many of the areas in the U.S. that are seeing a crisis in the number of cases reported are inland and the areas around the border are not seeing the spikes in cases reported elsewhere.
PolitiFact reported the number of cases around San Diego, possibly the most popular border crossing, and the southern tip of Texas have relatively light rates of the virus.
There is no doubt there are immigrants that carry the virus. And some who cross illegally and are not caught likely carry it elsewhere.
But to state our borders are open and blame migrants for the explosion of cases in Florida is just not true.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.