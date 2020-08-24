Our position: The legal wrangling showed how difficult it is for any resident to fight a huge billion-dollar corporation with deep pockets for court fights. But the pursuit to slap stronger restrictions on the phosphate giant also provided a glimmer of hope that not only is the state doing its job as protector of our water, but Mosaic’s commitment to a cleaner environment and safer practices has come a long way.
We learned a lot recently when Nokomis resident Nathan Tzodikov decided to drop his petition to stop a state permit being issued to Mosaic Fertilizer LLC.
All roadblocks to reissuing a five-year discharge permit to Mosaic are gone.
The battle by environmentalists for stronger restrictions on water sent to the Peace River from Mosaic’s Bartow plant is all but over as the Department of Environmental Protection readies its decision on the permit.
The petitions — one by Tzodikov and another by a group objecting to the permit being renewed — were not a waste, however. They proved two things.
They showed, unfortunately, how difficult it is for any citizen to fight a huge billion-dollar corporation with lawyers at the ready and deep pockets for court fights.
But the pursuit to slap stronger restrictions on the phosphate giant also provided a glimmer of hope that not only is the state doing its job as protector of our water, but Mosaic’s commitment to a cleaner environment and safer practices has come a long way.
First, the bad.
An environmental group, sprinkled with names from Charlotte County, filed a petition to stop the reissuing of the discharge permit months ago. They argued that Mosaic was discharging water tainted with industrial waste that included mercury and low level radiation. That water was eventually washing into the Peace River, our main source of drinking water.
Cost of the drawn-out legal wrangling dragged on until Mosaic brought the hammer down by threatening to force the group to cover all its legal costs if they lost in court. Little by little, the petitioners dropped out, fearing a loss to the experienced and powerful lawyers working for Mosaic could bankrupt them.
And that is sad. The financial obstacle to taking on big corporations is tremendous.
The suit by Tzodikov was a little different. The threat of having to pay lawyers’ fees was never leveled against the Nokomis man because his case was much narrower in scope.
Tzodikov made his decision to abandon the fight last week after speaking for four hours on the phone with DEP regulators. They shared data with him that is not readily available to the public. That data showed that Mosaic is monitoring water flow in areas Tzodikov was not aware of. The DEP also confirmed that the levels of pollution the petition sought to stop were well within federal guidelines, according to a Sun story by Betsy Calvert.
Tzodikov believes the level of pollutants allowed by the federal government is too high. But he was impressed with the knowledge of the DEP engineers and the fact there is more monitoring of water quality going on than he was aware of.
And that will be tantamount to any permit the DEP issues.
According to both the state agency and the phosphate company, the new permit will require more monitoring sites and call for high water quality than the current permit which is set to expire. Another important requirement in the new permit will be limits on nutrient pollutants such as nitrogen that can boost the growth of algae in our waterways and harbors, according to Mosaic’s Jackie Barron.
Closer monitoring of those nutrients likely resulted in the grief former Gov. Rick Scott got from citizens appalled by the algae in rivers and around boat docks in his final year in office. Gov. Ron DeSantis made cleaning that kind of mess up a priority when he took office two years ago.
Positives did come out of the petitions, even though they failed to stop the new permit and wilted in the face of Mosaic’s financial clout.
