Christmas is over, right?
Well, not exactly. At least the desire to help others and give rather than receive remains as the new year takes hold.
Just ask Rosemary Price, of North Port. Or any one of dozens of kids in Port Charlotte who benefited from a local toy drive put together by people who just felt a need to help.
Price, according to a story by Gondolier Our Town Editor Kim Cool, is a 90-year-old North Port woman who cares for her legally blind and ill 71-year-old daughter, Sandra. They have struggled with bills and illness for some time but had always managed to get by.
But, when Rosemary’s air conditioner died, she wasn’t sure where she would find the money to replace it.
CoolToday proved to be a generous benefactor. The local company, which regularly serviced her home, checked out the problem and decided Rosemary qualified for help through a program called People Helping People. With their help Rosemary has a complete new air conditioning system and two years of free service.
Senior Friendship Centers of Venice assisted the mother and daughter as well.
Meanwhile, in Port Charlotte, Phardel Durandis felt a need to give back to his community.
He settled on a toy drive and put an announcement on social media to solicit donations.
“I had so much response from schools and people were calling me left and right,” he told The Daily Sun’s Sue Erwin.
Dorandis said he had more than 1,000 calls offering help and just after Christmas he gave away $8,000 in bikes computers and toys to kids.
Community-minded businesses and individuals who want to give back are what make our communities so special. Kudos to CoolToday and Durandis and his group for stepping up.
WELLEN PARK
Wellen Park, the massive housing and commercial development between Venice and North Port, could be home to more than 20,000 housing units some day. That means a lot of people needing utilities — including water.
While most of the West Villages development is technically in North Port and will be able to hook up to that city’s utilities, some of it will extend beyond city boundaries and into Englewood Water District’s service area. Providing water service to those homes will require some heady planning ahead.
We were glad to hear last week that the EWD is already working on becoming a provider for those homeowners.
The residences near South River Road and Manasota Beach Road fall in the EWD’s service area. And, while EWD does not have the capacity to help now, it is discussing plans to do so in the future.
The utility has approved a developer’s agreement that will look at things like easements, a reclaimed water line and water and sewer service to 10,000 planned residential and commercial units.
EWD is researching to determine if there is a need for a new North Wastewater Treatment plant. An idea is being floated that Wellen Park developers could enter into some sort of agreement to help finance the facility — possibly by donating land for its construction.
The utility and developers are also discussing working together to identify wells if needed for water and other ideas to make sure EWD can accommodate future expansion.
Looking to the future and planning for expenses and expansion not only assures Wellen Park residents they will have utility service but it presents potential for EWD to add customers all along that stretch of land.
