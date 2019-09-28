OUR POSITION: With growth in Southwest Florida comes concern for more affordable housing.
If your general impression is that the population of Southwest Florida is booming, a recent story in Business Insider confirms it. And with the influx comes growing pains and, increasingly, the need to head off problems that will only grow in the future.
Business Insider recently compiled figures that show three regions on Florida’s Gulf Coast were in the top 10 high growth areas in the United States. A fourth came in 11th.
Charlotte County came in at No. 3 nationally for net migration (more people moving in than out). Punta Gorda/Charlotte County saw an increase of 36,551 residents between 2010 and 2018. That growth represents 22.8% of the 2010 population of 159,978.
Fourth on the Business Insider list is the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area, with net growth of 21.9% over the decade.
Fifth is the metropolitan statistical area (known as MSA) for North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, which includes Venice. The region encompasses Sarasota and Manatee counties. MSAs are named according to the largest cities within any specific area. Hence, North Port gets top billing here.
The population of the two counties is large: 702,281 in 2010. They grew by 140,889 over this decade, which is 21.1%.
In the 11th spot was the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island MSA with a 17.5% increase above 2010’s 321,520.
Following a cooling off period during the Great Recession, Florida has been growing fast. Obviously, from these numbers, coastal Southwest Florida is a hot spot. Add to that the large seasonal influx of snowbirds and a strong second-home market as more northern baby boomers hit retirement years.
As a story by Sun staff writers Daniel Sutphin and Alexandra Herrera outlined this week, we have a wealth of attractions. The natural beauty of the Gulf and Charlotte Harbor. Boating, beaches, fishing, golf. Attractive, inviting town/city centers with restaurants and low-key nightlife. A low-crime rate and good school system. Overall, an easy-going, low-key lifestyle. Sunshine.
Make your own list, but you’ll likely agree this is an outstanding place to raise a family or enjoy your retirement years. You only need look at Sarasota County’s 28th annual Citizen Opinion survey, a scientific poll conducted by the University of South Florida and released last week.
Ninety-five% of respondents rated the quality of life here “good “(61%) or “excellent” (34%).
Among the “most important” issues of concern in the survey, population growth/development topped the list at 20%. The list is small, and considering 27% of respondents saw “no serious problems,” the worry factor is remarkably low. Next highest was “traffic,” at 9%.
Optimistic, but the population growth numbers should be a red flag. What we find most concerning is the issue that rated only 4% on the survey: affordable housing.
The higher in-migration rate puts pressure on roads and services, but also housing. It’s supply and demand. More demand naturally drives up prices top to bottom, and those without the means to absorb the increase suffer most. These are people who work in the service industry, people who struggle to come up with a monthly rent of $1,200-plus and can’t find a home to buy in their price range.
The economics of supply and demand affects them most. But it filters through to the rest of us also when people who keep the engine of commerce purring can’t afford to live in the place they work. It’s a problem community leaders need to address, and it’s going to get worse.
