OUR POSITION: Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters has always impressed us with his thoughtful approach to issues. That’s why his plans to speak at a rally Wednesday are a bit of a surprise.
Florida Rep. Anthony Sabitini and Sen. Joe Gruters are set to be keynote speakers at a Tallahassee rally Wednesday. It’s not the type of forum we normally would expect Gruters to lend his support to.
The intent, as presented in notices advertising it, is to “protect Florida as a free state in the face of COVID-19.” Organizers ask that you come to support individual freedoms to choose between the vaccine and “other prevention strategies and life-saving treatments...”
It does not state what those other prevention strategies or life-saving treatments are. If someone knows something about how to treat COVID-19 without the vaccine we would hope they are sharing that information.
The literature uses phrases like: “Show our legislators Florida stands united for freedom.”
We get it. People don’t like being told they “must” do something.
Gruters’ will be there to ask for support for Senate Bill 364, which he is sponsoring. The bill states: Discrimination on the basis of personal health information; Prohibiting business and governmental entities that require individuals to present driver licenses and identification cards for specified purposes from taking certain actions on the basis of individuals’ vaccination status and proof of immunity from any virus; prohibiting public accommodations from discriminating against individuals on the basis of vaccination or immunity status.
Gruters will be a keynote speaker. The idea is not to limit Florida’s ability to draw tourists by requiring people to be vaccinated to participate in public events — or go to amusement parks.
He will share the dais with Sabatini who is touting HB 6003 to remove the authority of the state Department of Health to order vaccinations under the guise of a public health emergency. This is the same Sabatini who tweeted a list of Republicans “without courage” to the Capitol rioters and called Republican Rep. Liz Cheney a “national security threat.”
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The actual “rally for freedom” begins at noon.
The last time we checked, more than 1.6 million Floridians have been infected with the COVID-19 virus. Almost 24,000 have died from it. In one day, last Wednesday, 13,990 were confirmed infected and 174 people died.
We understand freedom to take or not take the vaccine. And, we can see the argument for not wanting to have to register that you have taken the vaccine. And, maybe we could even consider the argument not to wear a mask.
But we won’t go that far. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask in public is a threat to others’ health. If they infect someone they are responsible. If you know you are infected and go out in public without a mask it is pure negligence.
If you don’t want to wear a mask or take the vaccine, fine. Just do not leave your home.
We recommended Sen. Joe Gruters for office. We caution Sen. Gruters, however, to be cautious of the message he is sending at a time thousands are being infected each day with COVID-19 and dozens are dying.
Politicians who refused to wear masks have had to deal with the push-back. We prefer Sen. Gruters lead by example and help eradicate this terrible virus.
