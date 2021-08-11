OUR POSITION: Is gypsum in roadways a bad idea and are fertilizer gypstacks a threat to the state’s environment? Mosaic says no.
Gypsum, the radioactive byproduct of fertilizer production by phosphate companies, will not be allowed in building roads in Florida the Environmental Protection Agency said this week. It was a reversal of a decision the EPA made last year.
The announcement leaves things in a state of limbo as Mosaic, the state’s largest-by-far phosphate mining and fertilizer business, says the decision is not final and was based on some missing information and gypsum is safe as an ingredient in road surfaces. The gypsum used is a waste product that Mosaic stores in huge piles around the state. Recycling that to used in road building is one way Mosaic can reduce the size of the stacks, which are difficult to get rid of.
The most infamous gypstack of course was/is at Piney Point where a leak caused severe environmental damage earlier this year. That stack was not owned by Mosaic but had been abandoned years before by another company.
The EPA’s decision was critical that the request to use gypsum did not include particulars about what roads it would be used on and lacked information on the proposed use. There was nothing in the EPA’s reversal that indicated gypsum is not safe nor that it might not be used in the future.
While those opposed to using the material in roads celebrated, it could be a little premature.
Heather Nedley, public affairs manager with Mosaic, was quick to defend gypsum as a good source for road materials and Mosaic for its diligence in protecting the environment from any damage from gyp stacks.
“While the decision came as a disappointment, it’s important to note, the EPA withdrew ... approval based solely on procedural grounds, and its action did not take issue with (the Fertilizer Institute’s) robust, science-based risk assessment in support of the use of phosphogypsum in road construction,” Nedley told The Daily Sun. “The initial approval allowed flexibility around timing of when specific projects and use information would be provided. EPA’s recently voiced concern focused on the need to have those details ... up front.”
Nedley said the source of gypsum — the gypstacks peppered throughout Florida — are safe and present no danger like the neglected Piney Point site.
She noted:
• Employees inspect gypstacks twice a day. Inspection sheets document each review.
• Supervisors then do their own inspection weekly — on top of the twice daily inspection.
• Operating supervisors then do their own monthly inspection on top of the others listed above.
• And annually, a 3rd party, inspects the gypstacks as well. If the 3rd party finds any areas in need of adjustments or has a suggested change, those findings — as required by DEP — are implemented. The state then conducts a site visit to ensure any suggested changes have been made at the facility. This report is submitted to the DEP when completed.
Mosaic also conducts flyovers and sonar surveys on the ponds, a network of dozens of wells at various distances and depths from the stack, and monitors for water quality.
And, lastly she pointed out that Mosaic has a trust fund of $600 million and a $50 million line of credit to clean up any disaster or to close the gypstack sites.
Mosaic seems to have their bases covered. As far as gypsum in roadways, we’ll wait on the EPA’s decision.
