The Florida House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to take up a bill Tuesday that could impact the future of New College of Florida in Sarasota and its students. The bill would merge New College with Florida State University, presumably to save money and enable more oversight and more efficient operation of the small, but prestigious Sarasota school.
Reaction to the proposal (HB 7087) has met with strong and unified opposition from Sarasota County representatives, New College officials and students. A Save Our School rally was held Thursday and the sentiment to keep the college independent was passionate.
New College of Florida President Don O'Shea has rallied the troops in an effort to squash the bill, proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' pal, Rep. Randy Fine, R-53rd District. O'Shea is getting strong support from the Sarasota County Legislative Delegation, especially Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, who penned a column on the subject.
O'Shea thanked students, parents, lawmakers and others who are fighting the bill for their support and for reaching out to others.
The plan to merge the two, he said, has not been properly vetted and the public did not have adequate opportunity to study the proposal and respond.
O'Shea hit on one aspect of the plan that is not getting proper consideration by Fine and others. That is the role New College plays in the state and the almost unique education it offers students compared with what is offered at larger schools. And, he pointed out that the nonpartisan Taxwatch studied the proposal and declared it was not even a certainty the merger would save money.
We fail to understand why this proposal was brought up and the timing of it.
New College has an annual budget of about $40 million. Fine claims the bill, which would also merge Florida Polytechnic College with the University of Florida, would save the state "tens of million sof dollars." That is difficult to comprehend unless we're talking about wiping out the entire cost of running New College now — which amounts to only 1% of the entire budget for state colleges.
The cost to operate New College now is actually a great deal, considering the college's accomplishments. As Gruters pointed out in his guest column, New College's achievements include:
• 2020 Ranked 35th in Most Innovative Schools by U.S. News and World Report
• 2019 Best Value College by Princeton Review
• 2019 Top 100 Best Value College by Forbes
• 2019 Ranked 6th in the Top Public Liberal Arts Colleges by US News and World Report
• 2019 Ranked 23rd in Best Value in Public Education by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
• 2017 The Best 382 Colleges’ by Princeton Review
• Top 15% of colleges named along with Harvard, Princeton, etc.
• Has had 74 students awarded Fulbright Fellowships the past 15 years — more per capita than most any Ivy League school.
It appears the groundswell of opposition to Fine's bill will win out — at least we hope so.
Tuesday could be a make-or-break day for the fate of New College and Florida Polytechnic University. Legislators should think long and hard about disrupting the solid history of high achievement for two state colleges.
