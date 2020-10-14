OUR POSITION: The American Civil Liberties Union is wrong about not needing school resource officers.
Someone at the ACLU is just not thinking.
In case you missed the story, the American Civil Liberties Union came out with a recommendation that Florida do away with school resource officers. As a matter of fact, it says, there should be no police on campus.
The idea is so ridiculous we almost feel we don’t have to respond. But we will.
There are many good reasons for law officers to patrol the hallways and campuses of our schools — not the least of which is safety. While the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in 2018 are not the best example — thanks to a breakdown in communication and procedures — there likely would have been more than 17 students killed at that Parkland school if police had not been on campus or responded quickly. No one can say for sure how many lives may have been saved over the course of years because an armed police officer is on campus.
We have had numerous reports of weapons confiscated on campuses. And there are surely dozens of incidents of fights between students that could have escalated if an officer had not been around to break it up and cool things off.
But there is an overriding reason that police resource officers first came to be — and it’s an even more important reason today.
Allowing students, especially those in grade school, to realize police officers aren’t bad guys, is crucial. Sure, there are bad apples, but children and young people should not envision the police as killers or people who are their enemy.
School resource officers are a great representative of law enforcement and their kind deeds and interaction with students go a long way toward building trust. We know of SROs who help raise funds for kids and get involved with school projects — often on their own time.
Taking officers out of schools is very unlikely in Florida. It is a state law — the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Act, adopted after the mass shooting in Parkland.
The only somewhat credible argument the ACLU has for ridding the schools of police is a hike in students who are Baker-acted. A Baker Act means a person can be taken to a crisis facility against their will, if they are ruled a threat to themselves or others because of a mental condition, use of drugs or other reason. The ACLU argues that money used for officers could be better used for school counselors.
There is no doubt more counselors are needed in schools. But that is a state and district funding issue. It should not be tied to SROs. After the Parkland shootings, the state and schools districts vowed to increase the number of counselors on campus to give students more access to someone to talk to if they were troubled or felt threatened.
No, police officers on campus are needed and should be appreciated. We will never know how many times an officer has developed a relationship with a student that paid off later in life. Perhaps a kind word or some advice put that student on the right path or derailed a potential bad decision.
The ACLU is a group we often agree with. In this case, we do not. Police officers in school serve an important role in both safety and to fight the anti-police culture that is growing because of the highly publicized shooting deaths by police in the USA.
These incidents, while tragic and unacceptable, should not brand every police officer. Officers in schools have a responsibility to erase that image.
